Politics

Biden Falls On Stage During Grad Ceremony

President Joe Biden accidentally fell over on stage Thursday as he attended the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation. [Screenshot Twitter Jake Schneider]

[Screenshot Twitter Jake Schneider]

Brianna Lyman News and Commentary Writer
President Joe Biden accidentally fell over on stage Thursday as he attended the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation.

Video footage shows Biden, wearing a suit and ball cap, walking happily across the stage when suddenly he trips to the ground.

Several secret service members immediately run over to help assist the president.

WATCH:

Biden was walking off the stage when he appeared to have tripped on a sandbag. Biden was later seen motioning to the sandbags after he was helped to his feet. Biden walked away unassisted.

TOPSHOT – US President Joe Biden is helped up after falling during the graduation ceremony at the United States Air Force Academy, just north of Colorado Springs in El Paso County, Colorado, on June 1, 2023. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

White House communications director Ben LaBolt tweeted the president is “fine” and attributed the fall to the sandbag.

Twitter users were quick to react to the fall, with Outkick’s Clay Travis calling it “elder abuse.”

One Twitter user, Jason Howerton, said: “I wish we could just let this man retire and spend time with his grandkids.”

ACT for America founder and chairman Brigitte Gabriel tweeted: “it’s time to invoke the 25th Amendment.” (RELATED: The Internet Trolls Biden By Marking Spot Where He Fell Off Bike On Google Maps)

Prior to his fall, Biden thanked the graduates for choosing “service over self,” according to the Associated Press (AP).

“Graduates, you made a noble choice to lead a life of service,” Biden said at the graduation, which was held in Colorado. “Now you also shoulder a great privilege and a mighty responsibility.”

Biden has taken a stumble before, falling off his bike while in Delaware last year. Biden got to his feet with the help of Secret Service agents before telling reporters “I’m good!”