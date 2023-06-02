Child Found Strangled, Dumped In 10 Gallon Bucket And Left In Yard In Louisiana

A child in Louisiana was found dead after allegedly being strangled and dumped in her mother’s yard, according to News Nation Now.

Six-year-old Bella Fontenelle died after her father’s girlfriend Bunnak “Hannah” Landon allegedly strangled her, stuffed her body into a 10-gallon bucket and left her in her mother’s yard, according to News Nation Now. A doorbell camera appeared to show Landon at night carrying a similar bucket toward the street where the child’s mother lives. (RELATED: Jury Convicts Mother Of Starving Her Son To Death With Diet)

Police officers are circling the block to protect the privacy of Fontenelle’s parents, who have yet to release a comment over their daughter’s death, according to News Nation Now.

🚨 Tragic news from Harahan, Louisiana: A woman is accused of killing her boyfriend’s 6-year-old daughter and wheeling the child’s body to her biological mother’s home. #Harahan #Louisiana #JusticeForBella #Murder #HannahLandon [Credit: Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office] pic.twitter.com/SD1emi2WJU — Blip (@blipmedia) April 29, 2023

Family members launched a GoFundMe to help Bella’s mother, Jennifer Zeledon. “You were beyond perfection. Your beautiful little voice, your funny personality, the way you danced, the way you were so delicate and fragile, your smile, your laugh, the way expressed yourself. I can go on and on about how amazing this little soul was,” Bianca Cano, Fontenelle’s aunt, wrote on the website.

“This senseless and heinous act has forever destroyed my family. No words can describe the pain that is running through our bodies. It’s truly inhumane,” Cano added.

Lano has been charged with Fontanelle’s murder and is scheduled to appear in court in July, according to News Nation Now.