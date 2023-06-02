Jeffrey Epstein’s Behavior In Prison Leading Up To His Death Revealed By New Documents

Deceased sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein was sleep deprived and erratic in the days leading up to his mysterious death in a New York City jail, newly released documents show.

Epstein arrived at the Metropolitan Correctional Center on July 6, 2019, and spent 36 days there while awaiting trial for sex trafficking charges brought by federal prosecutors. He spent 22 hours with the general population before he was moved to a special facility because of his notoriety, according to the Associated Press (AP). (RELATED: REPORT: Jeffrey Epstein Tried To Blackmail Bill Gates Over Alleged Affair With Russian Bridge Player)

The disgraced financier was upset about his treatment in prison and did not like wearing his orange jumpsuit, AP reported Thursday night, based on documents the outlet obtained from a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request to the Justice Department’s Bureau of Prisons. (RELATED: Why Hasn’t Anyone From Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘Little Black Book’ Been Arrested Yet?)

He said during a health screening he had 10 sexual partners in the past five years and suffered a variety of ailments. Among them were sleep apnea, constipation, hypertension, lower back pain and pre-diabetes, the documents show. He tried to improve his situation in prison by signing up for a kosher meal plan and requesting permission to exercise outside. Two days before his death, Epstein bought items such as an AM/FM radio and headphones, and died with $566 left in his bank account.

The jail first put Epstein on suicide watch July 23, 2019, after he was found on the floor of his jail cell with a bedsheet wrapped around his neck the night before. Suicide Watch logs publicized by AP showed jail officers observed Epstein “sitting at the edge of the bed, lost in thought” and sitting “with his head against the wall.”

He spent a significant amount of time trying to sleep and spoke with jail staff about investment strategies and life in jail when he was put on psychological observation from July 24-30, the documents show. He frequently complained about his difficulties sleeping and the surrounding noise, a psychological reconstruction of Epstein’s suicide details. His sleep apnea machine was finally provided on July 30, two days after he became irritated by the toilet in his jail cell because it would not stop flushing. On two occasions, he called himself a coward and talked about how he does not like pain.

The following day, Epstein denied any suicidality and slept well, the documents show. He was getting along with his cell mate and preparing for a court hearing. (RELATED: Left-Wing Disinformation Peddler And Megadonor Reid Hoffman Reportedly Visited Jeffrey Epstein’s Creepy Sex Island)

Epstein was again on suicide watch on August 9, 2019, the day before his death, and he was visited by several attorneys throughout the day, according to a document showing his suicide timeline. A federal court had just unsealed 2,000 pages of documents into the public domain including graphic allegations against Epstein as part of a defamation lawsuit filed by Epstein victim Virginia Guiffre, the documents show.

He was provided a social call and in “good spirts” around 7 p.m., with “nothing unusual” to see, the timeline says. He reportedly told a jail employee he was calling his mother, who had died 15 years prior. His cell mate had not returned from court, and evening watch staff did not place a new cellmate with Epstein.

At approximately 6:33 a.m on August 10, 2019, Epstein was found unresponsive in his jail cell by staff. Medical assistance was called immediately and measures were taken to try to resuscitate Epstein. He was transported to a local hospital at approximately 7:10 a.m. and pronounced dead at 7:36 a.m.

“The lack of significant interpersonal connections, a complete loss of his status in both the community and among associates, and the idea of potentially spending his life in prison were likely factors contributing to Mr. Epstein’s suicide,” the psychological reconstruction states.

Epstein’s longtime partner and accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell was later sentenced to 20 years in prison for co-conspiring with him to sexually abuse minors.