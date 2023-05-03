Billionaire Purchases Epstein’s Islands For $60 Million, Plans To Develop Them Into Luxury Resort

Both of Jeffrey Epstein’s islands have been purchased by billionaire Stephen Deckoff for $60 million, according to Forbes.

Deckoff, founder of Black Diamond Capital Management, is reportedly planning to transform what was once dubbed Epstein’s “pedophile island” into a “25-room luxury resort” in the Caribbean, Forbes reported.

A pair of islands once owned by Jeffrey Epstein—the site of some of his most heinous alleged crimes—have finally been sold.https://t.co/pOd4EhaTui — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) May 3, 2023

Little St. James spans some 70 acres, while Great St. James is up to 160 acres. Both islands are close to the tourist haven St. Thomas. The tropical islands were first put up for sale at a $125 million price tag after Epstein’s death. (RELATED: REPORT: Biden’s CIA Director Met With Jeffrey Epstein Multiple Times After Child Sex Crimes Conviction, Docs Show)

Deckoff told the outlet that he never met Epstein nor set foot on the island until after Epstein’s death in 2019. (RELATED: Former Obama Officials Reportedly Met With Jeffrey Epstein On Several Occasions, Unearthed Docs Reveal)

“I’ve been proud to call the U.S. Virgin Islands home for more than a decade and am tremendously pleased to be able to bring the area a world-class destination benefitting its natural grace and beauty,” Deckoff said. “I very much look forward to working with the U.S. Virgin Islands to make this dream a reality.”

Deckoff is already searching for architects and engineers to develop the resort, which he hopes to open in two years, the outlet noted. Little St. James already has a helipad, numerous pools and several guest villas, according to the outlet. Great St. James is, however, “largely undeveloped.” Back in 1998, Epstein bought the smaller island for $8 million and went on to purchase the larger one 18 years later for $22.5 million. (RELATED: REPORT: Epstein, Prince Andrew Accuser Signs Multi-Million Dollar Memoir Deal)

When the 66-year-old sex offender died in 2019, his entire estate was estimated at $600 million, according to The New York Times. Some key assets that made up the estate were his NYC mansion, a private jet, an apartment in Paris and his New Mexico ranch.