‘Biden Refuses To Lead’: Oklahoma Sends Troops To Southern Border

Republican Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is deploying state troops to the southern border, his office said Thursday evening.

Oklahoma joins Iowa, Virginia, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee and West Virginia in heeding calls from Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for help securing the U.S.-Mexico border. In total, the 13 Republican states will send 1,305 National Guardsmen and 231 law enforcement personnel to Texas’ border with Mexico. (RELATED: Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz To Retire)

Republican governors are stepping up to the plate when President Biden won’t. Today, I committed to send OK National Guardsmen to the border to clean up Biden’s crisis.https://t.co/Had21VpI33 — Governor Kevin Stitt (@GovStitt) June 1, 2023

“As Governor, the decision to deploy members of the National Guard is not one I take lightly and, as the parent of a deployed soldier, I am acutely aware of the sacrifices made by the brave men and women of our National Guard and their families during deployment. However, I believe it is in the best interest of Oklahoma and the nation to take decisive action to address the federal government’s utter failure to secure our southern border,” Stitt said in his announcement.

“Republican governors continue to step up to the plate when President Biden refuses to lead; and by deploying our brave National Guard Troops, we’re sending a strong message that we remain dedicated to defending our borders and upholding law and order in our nation,” Stitt said.

President Joe Biden recently deployed 1,500 troops to the southern border to address an influx of migrants crossing the border after the end of Title 42, a Trump-era expulsion order, on May 11. Title 42 resulted in more than 2 million migrant expulsions, according to federal data.

