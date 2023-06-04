Musk Changes Personal Twitter Bio To The Best Pronouns You’ll See All Month

Tech mogul Elon Musk changed the pronouns in his Twitter bio Sunday, following a controversy involving him on the site.

Musk, owner and outgoing CEO of Twitter, changed his pronouns to “handsome/brilliant.” The prominent inclusion of these pronouns in his bio section appears to poke fun at users who place pronouns such as she/her, he/him, they/them, etc. to signify their gender identity. (RELATED: ‘Unusual’: Elon Musk Appears To Have Nervous Breakdown During Bizarre Tesla Earnings Call)

Musk found himself in hot water Thursday over allegations that Twitter censored the Daily Wire’s “What Is A Woman?” documentary. The media company’s co-founder and co-CEO Jeremy Boreing alleged Twitter reneged on their deal to widely stream the documentary over alleged misgendering of individuals who identify as transgender. Users then noted Twitter placed a notification under the documentary, signaling it would limit visibility and called the movie “hateful.” After significant backlash from prominent online conservatives, Musk responded that sharing and commenting on the documentary would be barred over its “sensitive content.” Ultimately, Musk reversed Twitter’s restricting actions, sharing the documentary on his personal Twitter feed Friday, reaching his 142 million followers at a minimum. This followed the Thursday departure of Twitter executive Ella Irwin, head of trust and safety since November 2022.

Elon Musk opens up about the long, difficult process of rooting out lingering woke policies at Twitter. pic.twitter.com/EXqbpgYFm7 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) June 1, 2023

Musk also notably shared he personally uses preferred pronouns and preferred names for individuals who identify as transgender to show “good manners.” (RELATED: Watch ‘Damaged: The Transing of America’s Kids’)

Musk has signaled what appear to be moderate-to-conservative-leaning political beliefs over the past year, calling out liberals over alleged “wokeness.” He told HBO host Bill Maher in an April interview he believes left-wing social justice ideology and suppression of free speech poses a grave threat to society.

“I think we need to be very cautious about anything that is anti-meritocratic and anything that results in the suppression of free speech,” Musk told Maher, “So, you know, those are two other aspects of the woke mind virus that I think are very dangerous is that it’s anti-meritocratic. You can’t question things. Even the questioning is bad. So, you know, another way… [it’s almost synonymous] with cancel culture.”