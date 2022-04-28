Editorial

Elon Musk Indicates His Political Views Haven’t Changed, Liberals Have Just Gone Way Too Far To The Left

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Elon Musk lit the internet on fire with a Thursday afternoon tweet about politics.

The founder of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter tweeted a meme showing that his political views haven’t really changed much since 2008. In the meme, he went from being center-left to center-right because liberals took things way too far.

You can check out the viral tweet, which generated more than 11,000 retweets in less than 10 minutes, below.

For the record, Bill Maher says very literally this exact same thing. Maher has said for a very long time that he hasn’t gotten more conservative.

He simply seems more conservative because the left has gotten way more liberal.

Don’t be surprised if you see more and more people share this viewpoint that’s shared by Musk and Maher. It’s way more common than you might realize.

A lot of moderate and rational people feel alienated because they think liberals have taken things way too far. Need an example? Look at the outrage in Florida because the government doesn’t want teachers talking about sex with very young children. Seems rational and reasonable, right? Well, people flipped out.

Imagine explaining that situation to someone back in 2008 and being taken seriously. Yet, it was a very real thing that happened in 2022. So, clearly something has changed over the past decade!

Also, it’s been a ton of fun watching Musk light it up on Twitter ever since he decided he wanted to buy the company. He’s refreshingly fun and honest.

In 2022, that’s about as rare as a unicorn sighting.

Let us know what you think about Musk’s tweet in the comments below.