Second Plane Carrying Migrants Arrives In Sacramento

A second plane of migrants arrived in Sacramento, California, Monday, a spokesperson for California Attorney General Rob Bonta said.

A private plane landed with about 20 migrants in Sacramento Monday, the spokesperson told CBS News. The arrival marked the second load of migrants in the past few days after a private plane arrived in Sacramento over the weekend carrying more than a dozen migrants with documents “purporting to be from the government of the State of Florida,” Bonta said in statement Saturday. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Romanians Who Entered The US Illegally Are Suspected Of Committing Crimes Across The Country)

The migrants on the first flight originally came from Texas, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said.

Venezuelan migrant David Mata, 28, said he had arrived in the United States roughly two weeks ago to find work, adding that he didn’t know who was behind his free trip to Sacramento, according to The New York Times.

“The contractor operating the flight that arrived today appears to be the same contractor who transported the migrants last week,” a spokesperson for Bonta said, according to CBS News. “As was the case with the migrants who arrived on Friday, the migrants who arrived today carried documents indicating that their transportation to California involved the state of Florida.”

Bonta said Saturday that the state is investigating the first flight’s origins.

“We are investigating the circumstances by which these individuals were brought to California. We are also evaluating potential criminal or civil action against those who transported or arranged for the transport of these vulnerable immigrants,” Bonta said of the first flight.

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is currently vying for his party’s ticket in the 2024 presidential election, sent two planes of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard in September. The move drew Newsom’s ire, leading him to call for a federal investigation into whether the migrants were kidnapped.

“While we continue to collect evidence, I want to say this very clearly: State-sanctioned kidnapping is not a public policy choice, it is immoral and disgusting. We are a nation built by immigrants and we must condemn the cruelty and hateful rhetoric of those, whether they are state leaders or private parties, who refuse to recognize humanity and who turn their backs on extending dignity and care to fellow human beings,” Bonta said.

“California and the Sacramento community will welcome these individuals with open arms and provide them with the respect, compassion, and care they will need after such a harrowing experience,” Bonta said.

Both flights originated in El Paso, Texas, and then went on to New Mexico before landing in California, according to the NYT.

DeSantis did not respond to a request for comment.

