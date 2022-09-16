It Only Took 24 Hours For A Rich Liberal Enclave To Kick Out Their Illegal Migrants

Just 24 hours after receiving about 50 migrants, the national guard was activated to ship the handful of migrants from Martha’s Vineyard to another town.

The migrants arrived Wednesday after Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis flew them in on two planes, declaring Florida was not a sanctuary state. The island called itself a “sanctuary destination” shortly after former President Donald Trump took office, according to PBS.

Certainly delivering migrants who are overwhelming border communities to an island that decisively voted for President Joe Biden in 2020 would be welcomed.

Wrong.

Boston Globe reporter Samantha J. Gross shared video footage showing buses arriving in Edgartown to transport migrants from St. Andrew’s Parish House on Friday.

“There is one big bus and two shorter buses to transport folks off the island,” Gross tweeted. “People with bags are taking selfies and hugging volunteers goodbye.”

Buses have arrived in Edgartown to transport migrants from St. Andrew’s Parish House. There is one big bus and two shorter buses to transport folks off the island. People with bags are taking selfies and hugging volunteers goodbye pic.twitter.com/wuauiZM4Y3 — Samantha J. Gross (@samanthajgross) September 16, 2022

Journalist Jordan Schachtel poked fun at the ire of liberals who’ve waged a war on the alleged human-trafficking. (RELATED: Liberals Seem To Realize For The First Time Taxpayers Foot Every Bill)

“How can you just stand there and witness human trafficking?”

How can you just stand there and witness human trafficking? — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.substack.com (@JordanSchachtel) September 16, 2022

But let’s not miss the golden nugget here: the wealthy liberal enclave hastily exiled its new diverse set of residents, likely to not trouble it’s high profile residents like former Sec. of State John Kerry, comedian Amy Schumer, and the Obama’s, who own a $12 million estate (likely large enough to house several migrants).

The state activated 125 national guardsmen to help transport the migrants to Joint Base Cape Cod while the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency is coordinating with state and local officials to provide food and shelter. Republican Gov. Charlie Baker said locals tried to provide temporary shelter but could not help them long-term – suddenly 24 hours is long term.