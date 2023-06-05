Vivek Ramaswamy Clarifies Position On Transgender People Serving In The Military

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has clarified his stance that transgender people should be allowed to serve in the military, despite his insistence that transgender people suffer from a mental disorder.

During a Sunday appearance on ABC News’ This Week, Ramaswamy came out against reviving the Trump administration’s ban on transgender people serving in the military.

“I would not reinstate a ban on transgender members, I would however be very clear that for kids, that’s where my policies are very focused,” Ramaswamy said.

I’m an unapologetic American nationalist & my top objective as U.S. President is to revive civic pride in America. Earlier today on @ThisWeekABC, I said that as U.S. President I would not implement a categorical ban on trans people in the military (though I do support a… — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) June 5, 2023

The Republican outsider doubled down on Sunday night after taking heat from conservatives for his stance. “I’ve also been clear about my position on the trans cult in America: transgenderism is most often a mental health disorder & should be treated accordingly,” he tweeted. “The risk of letting someone with a mental health problem serve in combat roles is too high, but for most roles in the military (administrative, support, legal, etc.), I don’t think a categorical ban makes sense.” (RELATED: Ramaswamy Tells Martha Raddatz America Should Stop Involvement In Russia-Ukraine Conflict)

Ramaswamy’s presidential campaign clarified to the Daily Caller that the candidate only supports transgender people in administrative roles and opposes accommodations being provided by the military. He also said he opposes a blanket ban and thinks it should be looked at on a case to case basis.

Ramaswamy previously told the Caller he believes confused children should not be subject to irreversible transgender procedures. “It’s wrong to treat anorexia with a liposuction, just as it’s inhumane to treat a kid who suffers from gender dysphoria with genital mutilation. These are mental health illnesses and should be treated as such,” he said.