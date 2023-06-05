Danny Masterson’s Wife Reportedly Standing By Him Amid Rape Conviction

Bijou Phillips, wife of “That ’70s Show” actor Danny Masterson, is reportedly standing by her man with no plans to leave him after he was convicted of two counts of rape Wednesday, according to people.

A source close to Phillips indicated she reportedly “wasn’t prepared for the verdict,” and was “shocked and devastated” by how things unfolded in the courtroom, according to People. “She never expected him to be found guilty. She couldn’t believe that he was taken into custody right away and remanded,” the source said to People.

Phillips and Masterson have been married since 2011.

Jury finds Danny Masterson GUILTY of two counts of rape. Masterson sits stone faced at defense table. Family members in audience fighting back tears. Bijou starts crying. “Can you maintain your composure? I know it’s hard. But if not I need you to step outside,” judge tells her. — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) May 31, 2023

A jury in Los Angeles Superior Court found Masterson guilty of two out of three rape charges, and the disgraced actor was immediately handcuffed and taken to jail to await sentencing, according to People. Masterson faces 30 years to life behind bars.

Phillips became emotional in court as it became clear Masterson was being immediately taken into custody, and was so overtaken by what was unfolding she was reprimanded by the judge.

“Can you maintain your composure?” Judge Charlaine Olmedo said, according to People. “I know it’s hard. But if not I need you to step outside,” the judge said.

Despite what this means for her family and future, Phillips believes in her husband’s innocence.

“No matter what happens though, Bijou supports him,” the source said, according to People. “She has no plans to leave him.” (RELATED: ‘I Have Visions Of Him On Top Of Me’: Paris Hilton Claims She Was Raped At Age 15)

Masterson was charged in 2020 with forcibly raping three women in separate incidents between 2001 and 2003 during the height of his fame. Prior to his conviction, Masterson was released on $3.3 million bail. He pleaded not guilty to all three charges in January 2021, according to People.