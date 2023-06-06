Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs Vetoes Bill Banning Teachers From Shooting Pornographic Content In Classrooms

Democrat Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs has vetoed Senate Bill 1696, which aims to prohibit teachers from using school spaces to “film or facilitate” sexual activities.

The bill was introduced after two teachers were fired for making sexually explicit videos for their Only Fans accounts on school grounds.

The legislation would also prohibit school officials from “exposing minors to sexually explicit materials.” (RELATED: Watch “Groomed,”The Daily Caller’s latest documentary on transgender activists grooming schoolchildren for transition)

“I have vetoed SB 1696,” Governor Hobbs wrote in an update. “While I agree that not all content is appropriate for minors, this bill is a poor way to address those concerns. The sponsor has stated that this bill was aimed at preventing a specific action from reoccurring, while in reality it is written in such a vague manner that it serves as little more than a thinly veiled effort to ban books.”

A local newspaper says Lake Havasu Unified School District officials confirmed that an eighth-grade science teacher was terminated on Oct. 31. https://t.co/IDQbl3jHOE — 12 News (@12News) November 11, 2022

Republican State Senator Jake Hoffman, who sponsored the bill, called Hobbs’ veto “sickening.”

“These should be safe spaces for our kids to learn in, not venues for the sexually explicit adult entertainment industry.”

School districts around the country are moving to ban sexually explicit content from their classrooms. President Joe Biden has bemoaned the moves, referring to them as “book bans.” Randi Weingarten, the president of the American Federation Of Teachers (AFT) has also criticized “banning” of books, tweeting out a list that was later proven to be false.

PEN America, a literary human rights organization, released a list of banned books which contained material that is no longer banned or was never banned in the first place.

Many of the books that are restricted in libraries and classrooms contain graphic sexual imagery involving children. “Gender Queer” contained graphic images of boys masturbating and performing oral sex on other man. “All Boys Aren’t Blue” contains graphic depictions of sexual encounters involving minors. (Trans Activists, Anti-Child Castration Groups Draw Battle Lines Around Definition Of ‘Child Abuse’)