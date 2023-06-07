‘We All Have A Price’: Colin Cowherd Says He Turned Down ‘Six Figure’ LIV Golf Offer

Fox Sports host Colin Cowherd revealed on a Wednesday episode of “The Marchand and Ourand Sports Media Podcast” that he was approached to work for LIV Golf.

The popular sports pundit shared that the Saudi-backed venture approached him with a “six figure” offer for one of his shows. Cowherd said that although he considered the offer, his connection to families affected by the 9/11 terrorist attacks were too much to ignore. (RELATED: LIV Golf No Longer Releasing TV Ratings In Embarrassing New Low)

“Listen, when I was offered a situation where there was a six-figure offer to one of my shows, and I would’ve been paid cause I have a revenue share with a couple different people,” Cowherd said. “My takeaway was, I had known people with a connection to 9/11. I lived out east for 10 years and I was just like, ‘God, if they knew I took money from this, how would they think of me?'”

Cowherd stated that although he turned down the offer, a more lucrative offer could have enticed him to join the Saudi-funded golf tour. He claimed that since everyone has “a price,” he did not want to cast judgment upon those that decided to do business with LIV Golf.

“I decided, yeah, I just wasn’t comfortable with it. Now, if it would’ve been $10 million, I’d have probably taken it. $20 million? $30 million? So, I didn’t want to judge because I knew I felt bad about it. But we all have a price. Right?” Cowherd said.

CLIP: Guest host Colin Cowherd says he said no to LIV, but if he were offered $10 million or more he probably would have said yes. POD: https://t.co/RDnuId2Iox pic.twitter.com/5gbd6RMHEt — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) June 7, 2023

Cowherd empathized with golfers that signed with LIV Golf last summer, previously claiming that everyone would work with Saudi Arabia if offered hundreds of millions of dollars. The sports host argued that most people would “rationalize” an offer.

“Everybody is morally flexible, right? Would you take $150 million if it was offered? I’m saying you would and you’d validate or rationalize the reasons why. Our government rationalizes business with Saudi Arabia, because in a hostile territory in the world, they’re good trading partners,” Cowherd said last summer.

LIV Golf, a tour funded by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, has been the target of criticism due to its connection with a repressive regime. Last summer, several high-profile golfers joined the LIV Golf tour after receiving highly-lucrative offers. The PGA Tour announced on Tuesday that it would merge with LIV Golf, sparking outrage and calls for PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan’s resignation.

Opponents of LIV Golf accused the tour of being part of Saudi sportswashing — the use of sports to improve a country’s perceived toxic international reputation. Saudi Arabia was home to 15 of the 19 September 11 hijackers, maintains the possibility of a death penalty for homosexuality, and limits women’s rights. The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) determined in 2018 that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman called for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, according to The Washington Post.