EXCLUSIVE: GOP State Attorneys General Release Videos Going After Soros-Backed Prosecutors

The Protecting Americans Action Fund, led by the attorneys general of Virginia and Georgia, will release two videos Wednesday laying out their objective of electing prosecutors who will enforce the laws and stop George Soros-backed prosecutors from continuing to win elections.

The Daily Caller first obtained the videos from Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares and Georgia Attorney General Christopher Carr, who both say crime is not only spiking in big cities, but also in small towns and suburbs. In the videos, the attorneys general heavily criticize the “defund the police” movement, as well as cashless bail and “weak” prosecutors who they say are letting criminals get off easy.

“There is a crime wave in America. It started in the pandemic, but it won’t stop. The reason: weak prosecutors who put a revolving door on justice. Criminals get caught, they go to court and then a weak prosecutor lets them go,” Miyares says in his video. “It’s not incompetence. It’s intentional. Far-left radicals have quietly elected extreme prosecutors in big cities and small towns across America. It’s a movement funded by a network of leftwing millionaires and billionaires like George Soros.”

Several major cities across the U.S. have seen a large spike in crime after electing left-wing prosecutors with support from organizations that have received funding from megadonor George Soros. (RELATED: Crime Has Risen Under The Watch Of Soros-Backed Prosecutors In Six Major Cities)

“These soft prosecutors don’t enforce our laws because they don’t believe in punishment. Their view is ‘criminals first, victims last.’ Now, you can do something about it,” Miyares adds. (RELATED: Virginia AG Announces Investigation Into Prestigious School That Reportedly Hid Merit Awards From Students)

In Miyares’ video, a narrator can be heard saying: “The Protecting Americans Action Fund is fighting back. We’re telling Americans the truth, and it’s working. Last year, the Protecting Americans Action Fund elected ‘enforce the law’ prosecutors all across the country: in Texas, North Carolina, Arizona, Florida and more. With your help, in 2023 and 2024, our truth campaign will go nationwide.”

WATCH:

“Gangs, human trafficking, armed robberies, murderers armed with illegal guns. I am Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr. Today across America, violent crime is spiking, and it’s not just big cities. It’s suburbs, small towns, even here in Georgia. It’s anywhere radical progressives are tasked with keeping our communities safe, where ideas like ‘cashless bail’ and the crazy ‘defund the police’ movement have led to more violent crime and less safe communities,” Carr says in his video. “These ultra-liberal prosecutors are reducing sentences, even for crimes committed with illegal guns, emboldening repeat offenders, encouraging lawlessness. It’s an environment where criminals thrive and local economies suffer.” (RELATED: 3 Arrested, Charged With Crimes Connected To Site Of Future Atlanta Police Training Center)

Homicides and auto thefts have surged in cities such as Philadelphia, New York, Dallas, Los Angeles, Chicago and St. Louis, the Daily Caller News Foundation found. Soros has been using shell organizations and other groups to donate tens of millions of dollars to prosecutors’ campaigns over the past decade.

“This isn’t complicated. If left unchecked, the bad guys will win. Under the leadership of my friend, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, the Protecting Americans Action Fund is supporting local prosecutors who will enforce the law, put the needs of victims first and work with law enforcement to get — and keep — criminals off our streets,” Carr concludes in his video.