3 Arrested, Charged With Crimes Connected To Site Of Future Atlanta Police Training Center

Three people were arrested on Wednesday for crimes connected to the site of a future police training center in Atlanta, Georgia, according to the Atlanta Journal- Constitution.

Marlon Scott Kautz, Savannah D. Patterson and Adele Maclean were each charged with money laundering and charity fraud, the AJC reported. The future site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center has been heavily protested in recent months, and a group known as the Atlanta Solidarity Fund has said they intend to cover any fees associated with the protests. (RELATED: More Than 20 Charged With Domestic Terrorism After Fiery Police Site Attack)

The Atlanta Solidarity Fund is an organization that provides financial assistance to those arrested for protesting different issues in Atlanta, including those protesting at the site of the future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. They offer jail support, bail and access to representation, according to their website.

🧵The GBI, along w/ the Atlanta Police Department, have arrested three people on charges stemming from the ongoing investigation of individuals responsible for numerous criminal acts at the future site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center & other metro Atlanta locations. — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) May 31, 2023

All three arrested individuals were associated with the Atlanta Solidarity Fund. Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said that the arrests were “about the violence that occurred at the site of the future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center and elsewhere.”

These arrests come months after 23 were charged with domestic terrorism after throwing large rocks, fireworks and bricks at the site , the AJC reported. All but two of those detained were granted bond.

In January, seven were arrested and charged with domestic terrorism at protests over the death of Manuel Teran, who was shot and killed by Georgia State Patrol officers. Kautz, who was one of the three arrested on Wednesday, previously warned the public not to accept the police narrative regarding Teran’s death until his organization could complete a full investigation into the killing. “I just want to urge people to not allow this repression to give you fear, and to keep doing what you’re doing,” Kautz said.

Next week, the Atlanta City Council is expected to vote to expand funding for the training center from $31 to $71 million, according to the AJC.

