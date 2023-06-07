‘Yellowstone’ Star Joins Cast Of Spin-Off Show

“Lawmen: Bass Reeves,” the latest western spinoff from “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan, added four new names to the cast Tuesday.

One face we’re all sure to recognize from the new cast is Mo Brings Plenty, who we already know as Thomas Rainwater’s right-hand man, Mo, on “Yellowstone.” Brings Plenty was revealed as a cast member by Variety. He’ll be playing Minco Dodge, “a Choctaw Native American and friend to Bass Reeves,” the outlet noted.

Joining Brings Plenty on the Taylor Sheridan set are Dale Dickey, Tosin Morohunfola, and Margot Bingham. From their character descriptions, it sounds like this is going to be another emotionally charged socio-psychological series from Sheridan, who is renowned for his ability to interpret and direct the nuance of human character.

Dickey’s character is described as “an old woman who has seen it all, and who does not waste time suffering fools.” Bingham will portray “a black Seminole Native American whom Bass will owe a debt of gratitude.” And finally, Morohunfola is tackling the role of “a former Union soldier turned prisoner that rides along with Bass Reeves.”

The series previously announced huge names such as Garrett Hedlund, Donald Sutherland, Dennis Quaid, and David Oyelowo in the title character of Bass Reeves. (RELATED: ‘1883: The Bass Reeves Story’: Everything We Know So Far About Upcoming ‘Yellowstone’ Spin-Off)

The series is currently filming in Texas. Although it is often described as a spin-off or prequel to the “Yellowstone” series, given the Western genre, apparently the intention is to turn it into a series of stand-alone seasons, all of which will follow various historical lawmen from the U.S., and tell their stories for a whole new audience, Variety noted.