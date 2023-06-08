DAVID BOSSIE: It’s Time For House Republicans To Go On The Offensive. Here’s How

Before the dreadful Biden-McCarthy debt limit deal was announced over Memorial Day weekend, conservatives had reason to believe they were heading for a big win in the fight to rein in out of control federal spending with common sense reforms.

After months of baffling refusal, President Joe Biden finally realized he had to come to the table to negotiate and it appeared House Republicans had the upper hand and the White House team was on the defensive. (RELATED: DANIEL MCCARTHY: Republicans Have A Clear Road To The White House In 2024. Will They Be Smart Enough To Take It?)

By most accounts, Speaker Kevin McCarthy and his hand-picked envoys were fighting hard for the original House bill that passed in April and it was assumed that much of that toothy legislation would remain in whatever was ultimately agreed upon.

But that didn’t happen. As the 11th hour approached, something far different came out of the talks — a typical Washington bait and switch — full of gross exaggeration and swampy political spin.

Biden and McCarthy both declared victory but the final vote tally told the real story about who came out on top. 165 House Democrats out of 213 — a whopping 77% — voting in favor of the Biden-McCarthy deal should tell you all you need to know and here’s why.

No House Democrat would ever in a million years vote for any legislation that would do harm to their sacred radical green new deal agenda or put their drunken spending bonanza in any serious jeopardy.

So, try as he might to explain it differently, Speaker McCarthy got his clock cleaned over the debt deal and hopefully he views it privately as a lesson learned. We must constantly remind ourselves that the left is trying to fundamentally transform America into something unrecognizable — a lawless bastion of socialism — and conservatives must never stop fighting for American ideals, founding principles and real fiscal sanity.

As the months go by in the lead up to the 2024 presidential election, it will become evident that nothing in the Biden-McCarthy bill did anything to alter our country-wrecking financial trajectory.

A supposed $1.5 trillion in cuts over ten years — which is essentially a rounding error in the context of our skyrocketing $32 trillion debt — won’t make a dent. A consequential missed opportunity is the only way to describe it — and Biden and congressional Democrats couldn’t be more thrilled with the outcome.

It doesn’t take a political genius to see that the Republican leadership team in the U.S. House has to make a pivot to regain the trust of conservatives that was earned during the election for House Speaker in January. The House Freedom Caucus understands fully the damage that the Biden agenda is doing to our country and they’re going to do whatever is necessary to get Speaker McCarthy to confront it at every turn before the America we know and love is gone for good.

Look no further than this week’s move to regain control of the House floor by 11 courageous conservatives — including Reps. Chip Roy, Lauren Boebert and Matt Gaetz — who sent a not so subtle reminder that the deals to change the way Congress operates that were cut back in January must be honored.

The pivot starts with holding any agency head who isn’t complying with a valid subpoena in contempt of Congress. Democrats on the January 6 Committee created this “no mercy” precedent and now they have to live with it. House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer was right to threaten FBI Director Christopher Wray with contempt for refusing for a month to turn over a document in his possession that outlines credible allegations of corruption and bribery involving Joe Biden when he was vice president of the United States.

Throughout this episode Director Wray came off as something of a political defender of Biden instead of simply complying with an extraordinarily narrow subpoena for an unclassified document on time. Furthermore, since President Biden insists all of these allegations are false, why doesn’t he just order Mr. Wray to release the document to the public and move on?

However, for Speaker McCarthy, it shouldn’t end with using contempt of Congress powers in the fight for accountability. The Biden administration has proven time and time again that it doesn’t care about transparency, the truth, or the rule of law.

In fact, President Biden’s open border policies have taken a wrecking ball to our national sovereignty and the bad actors responsible for carrying out the policy must be dealt with accordingly. (RELATED: DEROY MURDOCK: There’s Nothing ‘Normal’ About Biden’s Border Crisis)

The U.S. House must now turn its attention to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ false statements under oath and his outright refusal to enforce the laws that are in place to secure our southern border and keep Americans safe.

There’s absolutely no reason why a thorough inquiry and a vote on articles of impeachment for Secretary Mayorkas can’t happen before August recess. Speaker McCarthy can send the message that a member of the president’s cabinet will never be able to manage the invasion of our country and get away with it.

This is a viable path forward for the Republican majority in the U.S. House and the strategy is unmistakable: get on offense and stay there.

David N. Bossie is president of Citizens United, and he served as deputy campaign manager for Donald J. Trump for President in 2016. @David_Bossie @Citizens_United

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller News Foundation.

