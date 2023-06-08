Pat Robertson Dead At 93

Televangelist Pat Robertson died Thursday at the age of 93, according to a press release by the Christian Broadcasting Network.

“Today, June 8, 2023, my father, Pat Robertson, has gone home to be with his Lord,” his son, Gordon Robinson, said in the release, an open letter to CBN staff. “My dad was at home, surrounded by his family when he entered glory and met his Savior face to face, whom he loved and served with his whole heart, mind, and being.”

With great sadness, we announce that Dr. M.G. “Pat” Robertson has gone home to be with his Lord and Savior today, June 8, 2023. Thank you for your prayers for the Robertson family and the ministry of CBN at this time. For more details on Pat’s life and legacy, visit… pic.twitter.com/vxbvrNxEG8 — CBN News (@CBNNews) June 8, 2023

Robertson, who turned 93 in March, founded CBN in 1961. In 1966, the “700 Club,” named after the donors to a 1963 telethon, began airing, which Robertson hosted until 2021, according to an obituary on the CBN website.

The televangelist ran for president in 1988, finishing second in the Iowa caucuses, and helped found the American Center for Law and Justice in 1980, according to his biography on the CBN website.

Robertson clashed with then-Vice President Joe Biden over the legalization of marijuana in 2010, saying the severity of sentences was “ruining young people.”

Robertson was married to his wife, Adelia, from 1954 until her death in 2022. He is survived by four children, 14 grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.