Mississippi Gov Challenges Gavin Newsom To Debate Over Gun Control Amendment

Republican Gov. Tate Reeve of Mississippi challenged Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposed Constitutional amendment restricting firearm access on Twitter Thursday, saying he would debate the California governor at any time.

Newsom proposed a series of Second Amendment restrictions, including raising the federal minimum age to obtain a firearm from 18 to 21, banning so-called “assault weapons,” requiring universal background checks for purchasing firearms and establishing a “reasonable waiting period” for gun purchases, according to a press release.

Reeves commented back on Twitter, challenging Newsom to debate the matter.

Gov. Newsom, I am willing to debate you on this in Mississippi any time. So on your next trip to our state to campaign for my opponent, give me a call. https://t.co/6DYTcUNTos — Governor Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) June 8, 2023

“Gov. Newsom, I am willing to debate you on this in Mississippi any time,” Reeves tweeted. “So on your next trip to our state to campaign for my opponent, give me a call.”

Newsom has been supportive of many restrictive gun laws in the past, often calling for gun restrictions after mass shootings. He’s often rallied against gun violence in America, saying, “Only in America do we see the kind of carnage and chaos of gun violence that destroys our communities and our sense of safety and belonging” in a press release earlier this year. (RELATED: After The Supreme Court’s Major Gun Decision, These States Passed Restrictive New Laws In 2022 | The Daily Caller)

Serious as a heart attack. Let’s debate taking away guns from law-abiding Mississippians while leftwing activists are using California cash to sue us to prevent police and prosecutors from operating in our capital city. I know you would prefer the French Laundry….but let’s… https://t.co/yERP6wmuKY — Governor Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) June 8, 2023

The feud continued throughout the day on Twitter, with Newsom responding back saying, “Can’t wait for you to defend the fact that Mississippi has the highest gun violence death rate in the nation.” to which Reeves challenged Newsom, quipping about French Laundry, a scandal that plagued Newsome during the COVID-19 pandemic.

