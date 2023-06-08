Ana Navarro Can’t Contain Excitement About Potential Trump Indictment, Giggles

“The View” co-host Ana Navarro struggled to contain her excitement Thursday over a potential indictment of former President Donald Trump.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) reportedly sent Trump’s legal team a letter indicating the former president is the target of a federal investigation regarding the possible mishandling of classified documents.

The panel was discussing the letter, with co-host Sunny Hostin explaining the “target letter basically says you are the target of a Department of Justice investigation.”

“I will tell you that federal prosecutors have a 99.6% conviction rate,” Hostin said. (RELATED: ‘You Are Incapable’: Sunny Hostin Attacks Alyssa Farah Griffin Over Pence’s Presidential Run In Heated Exchange)

“Don’t you mean 99.7%? I thought you said?” co-host Whoopi Goldberg said.

“I had a 99.7%, but it’s 99.6, I think only two percent of criminal defendants go to trial and most who do are found guilty. This is a paper case,” Hostin continued. “It’s about classified documents, as Alyssa said, we’re talking about the Espionage Act, and that’s 10 years in prison.”

WATCH:

Suddenly Navarro begins giggling rather uncontrollably.

“Ana, what do you think, what’s happening with you? What are you saying?” Goldberg questioned.

“One of the things that got me nervous, frankly, first of all, the idea of Trump getting indicted by the DOJ makes me downright gleeful, right? It’s like ‘Oh happy pride month’. But apparently, it may happen in Miami where I live. And I’m like okay, if we don’t have enough crazy down there. Now, you know, this could come, I don’t know what the reaction would be. If we have to put up with protests, road closings, if we have to put up with whatever, nobody should be above the law. We need to get that done.”

The panel then went on to criticize Trump for not supporting gender transition surgeries for youth.