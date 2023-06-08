Tucker Carlson To Interview Ron DeSantis At Christian Leadership Summit

Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson will interview Republican presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis at a Christian family summit, a Super PAC that supports the candidate announced Thursday.

Carlson and DeSantis will appear at the “FAMiLY Leadership Summit” on July 14. The Iowa-based summit describes itself as “The Midwest’s largest gathering of Christians seeking cultural transformation in the family, church, government and more.” The event claims to invite “leaders, believers, from the spheres of government, faith, business, news, entertainment,” for the purpose of discussing methods to create an impact on the nation. (RELATED: Tucker Carlson’s Twitter Show Surpasses 100 Million Views)

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis praised Carlson after the popular political pundit parted ways with Fox News in April.

“Tucker Carlson is a fantastic individual,” DeSantis said. “I think the show was fantastic. I think it’s terrible that he was fired. I think there’s more to it. I don’t really think that it was about Tucker, I think it was about some of this other stuff that’s going on with Fox. But you know, he was someone who was willing to speak out and challenge the prevailing orthodoxies…I guarantee you, whatever he does [next], he’s going to be successful.”

Carlson appeared at the 2022 summit, in which he encouraged audience members to vote for candidates that talk about substantive issues, harbor noble ideas, and disregard what the mainstream media thinks of them.

“If there’s one group of people I know well, it’s politicians,” Carlson said at the 2022 summit. “Politicians are very simple organisms. … They don’t want an unlimited number of things. They want to win elections. That’s it.”

Carlson’s 2022 appearance at the summit was reportedly met with enthusiastic applause. Some attendees even stated that Carlson could make a worthy American president one day.

“He could run for president. I don’t know if that’s in his interest at all but he would make a good candidate,” Cindy Manning, an attendee at the 2022 FAMiLY Leadership Summit, told The Guardian.

Carlson was tapped to serve as a moderator of the event in March, according to reports. Carlson has reportedly been tasked with grilling GOP presidential hopefuls including South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former Vice President Mike Pence, and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.