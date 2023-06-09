Biden Appears To Claim He Ran For President While He Was VP

President Joe Biden appeared to claim Friday that he ran for president while serving as vice president.

“I ran for president for a basic reason, I hadn’t planned on running again for president,” Biden said during the event in Rocky Mount, North Carolina where Dr. Jill Biden also spoke. (RELATED: Top Dem Rep Heaps Praise On Biden For Standing Up After His Fall: ‘Pretty Good’)

WATCH:



“I had run while I was vice president, and then — Barack and I spent eight years together — and then the new administration came in and in the meantime, things changed in our life and our family,” Biden continued. “I lost my son. We lost our son in Iraq. Anyway, I hadn’t planned on running.”

Biden did not run for president in either 2012 or 2016, the presidential elections that took place while he held the office of vice president of the United States. Biden announced in October 2015 he would not seek the Democratic nomination for president in the 2016 election, which was won by Republican nominee Donald Trump.

Biden also repeated the claim that his son, Beau, died in Iraq when he actually passed away in Delaware of brain cancer in 2015. President Biden has claimed that exposure to burn pits in Iraq caused the cancer that felled the one-time Delaware attorney general.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

