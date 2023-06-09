‘Why Do You Believe It?’: ‘Fox & Friends’ Hosts Argue Over Charges Against Trump

“Fox & Friends” hosts argued on Friday over the seven charges brought forth against former President Donald Trump.

Trump has been indicted, reportedly on at least seven counts, including conspiracy to a scheme to conceal, willful retention of national defense information, and false statements and representations in connection to the 300 classified documents stored in Mar-a-Lago. He has been summoned to appear in federal c0urt in Miami, Florida, on June 13 at 3 p.m.

Co-host Steve Doocy explained the charges, saying it appeared Trump and his legal team attempted to keep secrets from the government by storing the classified documents despite requesting them. Co-host Brian Kilmeade argued the charges may not be credible.

“We don’t know where they came from, Brian,” Doocy said. “But it’s a significant charge.”

“But why do we believe it?” Kilmeade said.

“I believe it,” Doocy said.

“We don’t know where they came from,” Kilmeade argued. “We don’t know if any of it is true.” (RELATED: ‘Denigration Of The Presidency’: Joy Reid, Chris Hayes React To Trump Indictment)

Co-host Ainsley Earhardt questioned why presidents and vice presidents take these documents to their private facilities.

Trump called his indictment “the greatest witch hunt of all time” and accused officials of interfering in the 2024 presidential election.

“Very sadly, we’re a nation in decline and yet, they go after a popular president,” he said. “A president that got more votes than any sitting president in the history of our country — by far — and did much better the second time in the election than the first and they go after him on a boxes hoax. Just like the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax, and all of the others. This has been going on for seven years — they can’t stop because it’s election interference at the highest level. There’s never been anything like what’s happened. I’m an innocent man. I’m an innocent person.”