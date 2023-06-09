Widely Travelled Man Creates Own ‘Republic’ In US Desert

A radio personality who is said to have been to all 193 countries of the world created his own republic on a patch of West Coast desert two years ago, CNN reported Thursday.

Randy “R Dub!” Williams, a late-night DJ and host of “Sunday Night Slow Jams,” founded “The United Territories of The Sovereign Nation of The People’s Republic of Slowjamastan” on his $19,000 desert patch off California State Route 78 on December 1, 2021, CNN reported. Williams said that he “ran out of countries” after visiting 193, and “wanted a 194th” country. (RELATED: ‘Original Rough Draught’ Of Thomas Jefferson’s Declaration Of Independence Accessible Online Thanks To Library Of Congress)

Williams added that Slowjamastan started with “a dream and some drugs [but] mostly a dream” and its creation was inspired by “The Republic of Molossia,” a similar “micronation” located in Dayton, Nevada, according to The Desert Sun. Slowjamastan’s currency is the duble, its official sport is the red rover, its mascot is a raccoon named Slowjamastanley, and its natural resource is sand.

The so-called “republic” spanning about 11 acres claims to have over 500 “citizens.” But appears to be a long way off from being officially recognized, as Williams wryly acknowledged that his emails and social media messages to President Joe Biden have gone unread, according to CNN.