Widely Travelled Man Creates Own ‘Republic’ In US Desert

The Mojave Desert in California. Shutterstock/MightyPix

John Oyewale Contributor
A radio personality who is said to have been to all 193 countries of the world created his own republic on a patch of West Coast desert two years ago, CNN reported Thursday.

Randy “R Dub!” Williams, a late-night DJ and host of “Sunday Night Slow Jams,” founded “The United Territories of The Sovereign Nation of The People’s Republic of Slowjamastan” on his $19,000 desert patch off California State Route 78 on December 1, 2021, CNN reported. Williams said that he “ran out of countries” after visiting 193, and “wanted a 194th” country. (RELATED: ‘Original Rough Draught’ Of Thomas Jefferson’s Declaration Of Independence Accessible Online Thanks To Library Of Congress)

Sign of The Republic of Slowjamastan, off the California State Route 78, Southern CA. Screenshot courtesy of Google Maps

Williams added that Slowjamastan started with “a dream and some drugs [but] mostly a dream” and its creation was inspired by “The Republic of Molossia,” a similar “micronation” located in Dayton, Nevada, according to The Desert Sun. Slowjamastan’s currency is the duble, its official sport is the red rover, its mascot is a raccoon named Slowjamastanley, and its natural resource is sand.

The so-called “republic” spanning about 11 acres claims to have over 500 “citizens.” But appears to be a long way off from being officially recognized, as Williams wryly acknowledged that his emails and social media messages to President Joe Biden have gone unread, according to CNN.