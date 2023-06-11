Bodycam Footage Shows Shooting Of ‘Career Criminal’ Who Allegedly Killed K-9

Police officers in California recently released body cam footage of the shooting of a “career criminal” who allegedly shot and killed a K-9 dog, according to Fox News.

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said officers were chasing down Jhonny Ray Llamas, a man with a lengthy criminal record, including three recent felonies for sexually assaulting a minor, robbery and probation violation, according to Fox News. A 911 caller claimed April 14 to have seen two unknown individuals who “had a bottle with them” and were under the effect of drugs while running away from the authorities through his property in Perris, California. (RELATED: ‘Trying To Destroy My Life’: Man Accuses Deputy Of Prompting K-9 To Make False Drug Alert)

The caller specified a male — who reportedly resembled Llamas — allegedly instructed the female companion to hide so the officers would only chase him, the outlet reported.

California ‘career criminal’ apprehended in body camera footage, kills faithful K-9: Police https://t.co/tVqWHdOcgW — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 10, 2023

During the chase officers brought along a K-9 dog named Rudy who, according to bodycam recordings, in a tragic moment, was shot. Helicopter video footage shows Llamas running towards residential properties while police officers warned the fugitive to drop his weapon, the outlet reported. Llamas was then shot and pronounced dead.

Rudy was rushed to the veterinarian where he died of the injuries. The tragedy happened a week after Rudy and handler Deputy Day won first place at the Las Vegas Metro Police K-9 Trials in the Handler Protection Category.

A memorial ceremony for Rudy was held May 31, according to Fox News.