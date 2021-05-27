Service Members Place Flags Throughout Arlington National Cemetery Ahead Of Memorial Day

Service members placed flags throughout Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, on Thursday ahead of Memorial Day, which honors men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military.

For the first time in 20 years, all joint services worked together to place American flags at more than 260,000 headstones for the annual "Flags In" ceremony, a tradition that takes place ahead of Memorial Day, Fox News reported.

In many of the photos, we see military members walking through the hallowed ground where our soldiers are laid who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

The national cemetery recently announced a change in restrictions imposed at the beginning of the pandemic which had prevented ceremonies and traditions in the last year.

“#HappeningNow Soldiers of the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) have commenced ‘Flags-In,’ a tweet read from the US Army Old Guard. “Over 1,000 service members are currently placing an American flag in front of more than 265,000 headstones in Arlington National Cemetery. #HonorThem.”

#HappeningNow Soldiers of the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) have commenced “Flags-In”. Over 1,000 servicemembers are currently placing an American flag in front of more than 265,000 headstones in Arlington National Cemetery. #HonorThem pic.twitter.com/A4IxHkSy3b — The Old Guard (@USArmyOldGuard) May 27, 2021

“Today, soldiers from the U.S. Army 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), along with service members from all armed forces service branches, place over 265,000 U.S. flags at every gravesite, columbarium court column, and niche wall column as part of #FlagsIn,” another tweet from Arlington National Cemetery read about today’s event.