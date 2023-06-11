Manchester City Makes History After Winning European Champions League

What is better than winning the Champions League final? How about winning the English Treble for the first time since 1998?

Manchester won the Champions League Saturday night against Inter Milan in a 1-0 victory over the Italian side. In what was a thrilling match — despite the scoreline — the Citizens knicked the trophy from right under Inter Milan’s noses, winning the famed treble in the process. This is the first time Man City has won the Champions League in their 143-year-old history, according to The Street Journal.

What is the treble? Glad you asked. Put simply, the treble is achieved when one team wins three major trophies in one calendar season. It has only been done by a handful of teams in the past. For City, they had to win the Champions League, the FA Cup and the English Premier League. The last English side to win the treble was Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United in 1998, according to Metro. City trailed behind Arsenal for the majority of the season, only to overtake them at the very end, capping off a wonderful season for the Citizens and a bottle-job for the Gunners.

Manchester City has now won five Premier League trophies in the last six seasons, catalogued by the Premier League. With Pep Guardiola at the helm of City’s seemingly unstoppable ship, there is no telling how many more trophies this team will win. (RELATED: Erling Haaland Breaks Goal-Scoring Record For 38-Game Premier League Season)

Manchester City was purchased by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the Abu Dhabi United Group in 2008, as reported by CNN.

Millions of dollars have since been poured into the development of the team. As things stand, Manchester City has been charged with breaking over 100 financial fair play rules over the span of a nine-year period, starting in 2009 and ending in 2018, according to Skysports. City’s punishments from the Premier League are pending.