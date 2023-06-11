Watch: Video Shows Celebration In NYC Catering Hall Interrupted By Deadly Gunfire

A shooting which took place at a New York City catering hall Saturday took the life of a man believed to be a gang member, according to The New York Post.

The man was identified as 29-year-old Shaquil Dunbar, according to The New York Daily News. Dunbar was reportedly a member of the Bloods gang and had an extensive criminal record, per the report. The alleged gang member was gunned down inside the K&L Manor where he was attending a celebration, per the report. (RELATED: A Deadly Gang War Is Happening In A Highly Gentrified Washington, DC, Neighborhood)

Dunbar reportedly was on the dance floor at the time he was targeted. After assailants allegedly shot Dunbar in the head, the party’s guests could be seen on video scrambling for safety while the alleged perpetrators fled. An additional video shows the guests gathering around Dunbar’s body in the moments after the shooting.

The man shot dead at the K&L Manor in Flatlands about 4:15 a.m. Saturday was Shaquil Dunbar, 29. He was a known Blood and had an extensive criminal record. https://t.co/OyR6iG0MqQ pic.twitter.com/nc5CuXB1Ge — Crime in NYC (@CrimeInNYC) June 11, 2023

The victim was reportedly rushed to Brookdale Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his wounds, per The New York Daily News.

News of the shooting reportedly surprised the area’s residents, per the report. The venue, the report claims, enjoyed a safe and “upscale” reputation prior to the alleged incident.

“I’ve never heard of a fight. There’s never been anything violent happened over there,” an unnamed woman said to The New York Daily Mail, “It’s a proper venue. [It’s] high class. They take things very seriously.”

Some surveillance cameras of local businesses captured some of the events following the shooting, per the report. The assailants have reportedly not been found yet.