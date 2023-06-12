Meet The Chosen Heir To George Soros’ $25 Billion Liberal Empire

Left-wing billionaire George Soros has chosen his son Alexander Soros to take control of his $25 billion liberal philanthropic empire, and his son promises to be even “more political” with the family fortune.

The younger Soros, 37, told the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) in an interview Sunday that he plans to to further embrace abortion access, voting rights and “gender equity” to broaden his father’s aims. “I’m more political,” Alex Soros told the outlet. (RELATED: George Soros Gives His ‘More Political’ Son Control Of $25 Billion Empire)

“As much as I would love to get money out of politics, as long as the other side is doing it, we will have to do it, too,” Soros added. He is concerned about the lack of free speech on college campuses and acknowledged his split from like minded progressives on the issue. “I have some differences with my generation in regard to free speech and other things—I grew up watching Bill Maher before bed, after all,” he said.

There’s a new Soros in town https://t.co/rVIp0SddmJ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 11, 2023

Like his father, Alex Soros is a prominent donor to Democratic politicians and causes. He gave $700,000 to the Biden Victory Fund ahead of the 2020 presidential election and has made at least six White House visits since Biden was elected, according to InfluenceWatch. He visited former WH Chief of Staff Ron Klain on two occasions and attended a celebration of Justice Ketanji Brown-Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court, visitor logs show.

His father spent an estimated $178 million on Democrats in the 2022 midterms, the most of any political donor, according to non-partisan watchdog OpenSecrets. The Soros family is expected to play a major financial role in the 2024 presidential election, WSJ reported.

He has been pictured with Vice President Kamala Harris, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democratic lawmakers, the Washington Examiner reported.

Great to catch up with Madame Vice President, @KamalaHarris! pic.twitter.com/857S5lvuv6 — Alex Soros (@AlexanderSoros) June 6, 2023

Since 2018, Alex Soros has given $5.7 million to Democratic candidates and left-wing causes, including $2.9 million in the 2018 election cycle, InfluenceWatch found. His largest contribution in 2018 went to Democratic Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who rose to national prominence after the death of George Floyd. (RELATED: Now Mired In Crime, The City That Kicked Off The ‘Defund The Police’ Movement Is Struggling To Recruit New Officers)

Before that, Soros provided $5.8 million to Democratic campaigns, campaign committees and PACs for the 2016 election cycle. His first foray into political donations came in 2012 with a $200,000 donation to SuperPAC Jewish Council Education and Research to support former President Barack Obama’s successful reelection bid.

Alex Soros is the chair of the Board of Directors at the Open Society Foundations (OSF), his father’s non-profit vehicle for funding liberal causes. The OSF directs an estimated $1.5 billion annually to liberal causes in 120 countries around the world. The Soros Super PAC has backed progressive district attorney campaigns in Democratic-run cities. Soros will now oversee the Super PAC and $125 million has been set aside for it, WSJ reported. (RELATED: Crime Has Risen Under The Watch Of Soros-Backed Prosecutors In Six Major Cities)

George Soros’ son is the founding chair of Bend the Arc Jewish Action and a board member of Bard College, the Center for Jewish History, Central European University, the European Council on Foreign Relations and the International Crisis Group, his OSF bio states.

Soros earned his PhD in history from the University of California, Berkeley, in 2018 and graduated with a degree in history from New York University in 2008. His writing has appeared in the New York Times (NYT), Politico, Reuters and other national publications.

Alex Soros was named one of the World Economic Forum’s Young Global Leaders of 2018 and established his own foundation in 2012 to “promote social justice and human rights,” the NYT reported.

He previously told WSJ about the differences between his father’s approach to philanthropy compared to his own. “I’m much more interested in doing things that are more experimental and controversial because I think they could have the greatest impact. My dad’s view was always instead of building a hospital in a war-ravaged area, why not try and make peace or solve the actual problem,” he said in a 2011 profile.

In his personal life, Soros was once known to be a playboy in New York City’s party scene. He hosted models, NBA players and other celebrities at his family’s Long Island estate, the New York Post reported. He is one of two sons had by George Soros and his second wife Susan Weber, who split from Soros in 2005. The billionaire tycoon has three children with his first wife, Annaliese Witschak.