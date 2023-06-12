Zoo Visitor Forced To Wrestle Alligator And Save Employee After It Attempts To Destroy Them

Holy cow! Buy this man a beer!

What started out as a normal day at the zoo ended up turning into outright chaos after an alligator chomped their handler’s arm and had them in a lock. The incident took place during a demonstration for visitors.

The video circulating on social media shows the alligator getting very close to the handler, with the zoo worker placing her hand under the beast’s chin to gently push it away. However, as she lowered her hand, the alligator then turned its head and took a bite out of the handler’s left arm.

Throughout, the handler tried to keep her cool, but the gator had different plans. Pulling on the woman’s arm, it forced her to go into the water with the beast, and that’s when it started doing its famous death roll.

Visitors were heard yelling for help, but with the situation being so severe and the woman being thrown around in the water, she didn’t have much time. With this being the case, one visitor decided to step in and take matters into his own hands, saving her from the alligator’s grip.

The zoo employee takes her legs and wraps them around the beast, and then tells the visitor to get on top of it. Acting like a complete G, he didn’t hesitate, pouncing on that alligator and hanging on to it for dear life.

The gator is kept pinned down by the visitor until the handler finally gets her arm free, and then another visitor comes over to help the employee out of the water and away from the beast. Afterwards, that’s when our hero continued to wrestle the alligator one-on-one, setting himself up for his own escape which he did successfully.

Man … I’ve always admired the power of an alligator.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m glad the zoo handler is okay, but I can’t help but to be wowed by the alligator, just how exotic they are. Heck, Florida (which is loaded with gators) being so exotic is one of the reasons why I moved to the Sunshine State.

Yeah, there’s a lot of dangerous things that can get you messed up here — alligators, snakes, spiders, scorpions, hurricanes (definitely had to throw that in there) — but I love it, man. It just comes with the territory of living in an exotic tropical paradise. (RELATED: Adam Hadwin Gets Tackled By Security For Trying To Celebrate With Nick Taylor After Winning RBC Canadian Open)

God bless the alligator, and God bless Florida.