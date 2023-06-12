Adam Hadwin Gets Tackled By Security For Trying To Celebrate With Nick Taylor After Winning RBC Canadian Open

What a waste of champagne.

After landing a 72-foot eagle on the fourth playoff hole Sunday to win the RBC Canadian Open, Nick Taylor had a friend that wanted to celebrate the moment with him. However, event security had different ideas.

When Taylor got the victory, his buddy (and fellow golfer and countryman) Adam Hadwin took a bottle of champagne, shook it, popped the cork and went running onto the green to party. But before he could get to Taylor, Hadwin was absolutely blasted into the putting surface by a security guard, and we’re talking NFL-style here. Or CFL since it’s Canada.

I mean, dang, if you’re not familiar with who Adam Hadwin is, he’s a PGA Tour winner and two-time Presidents Cupper. Further showing his stardom, he recently threw the first pitch at a Toronto Blue Jays game. But none of that mattered, my man got treated like he was the guy in attendance who happened to get a little too drunk and thought he was a part of the event. The problem was, Hadwin was (he finished T12).

Here was Taylor’s winning moment where you can hear Jim Nantz acknowledge that Hadwin had been tackled:

And here are three different angles of the actual incident:

Security is TOIGHT at the Canadian Open 😩 pic.twitter.com/6cS38bQiYk — Kayla Grey (@Kayla_Grey) June 11, 2023

Adam Hadwin runs onto the 18th to spray Nick Taylor with champagne and security tackles him like Ray Lewis pic.twitter.com/8wNKxWOeHK — Crier Media (@thecriermedia) June 11, 2023

🚨💥🍾 Adam Hadwin got destroyed by security! ☠️ pic.twitter.com/xSdwA9wB0w — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) June 12, 2023

What I wanna know … how did this even happen?

This man is a star, a PGA champion, somebody who has the brand appeal to make a first pitch at a MLB game, and the most important of them all in this scenario, he’s Canadian. How did that security guard make the massive mistake of not knowing who Adam Hadwin is in his own country where he’s extremely popular? At a freakin’ golfing event?! (RELATED: Carlos Alcaraz Hits The Most Incredible Shot You’ll Ever See During French Open Semifinal Match Against Novak Djokovic)

I’m thinking somebody might be out of a job after this…