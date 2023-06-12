Biden Cancels Whole Day After Sudden Dental Procedure

President Joe Biden rescheduled his entire day after undergoing a sudden root canal on Monday.

The president had his first dental appointment for his lower right premolar on Sunday after experiencing discomfort, Physician to the President Kevin O’Connor said in a statement. The White House announced Monday morning he would be getting the second part of the procedure completed later in the day, and that he was experiencing “further discomfort.” (RELATED: Biden Gets Root Canal At The White House)

The dental procedure appeared to be a last-minute decision, since Biden’s entire public schedule was either postponed or modified.

Biden was scheduled to deliver remarks celebrating the men’s and women’s NCAA championship teams from the 2022-2023 season, but Vice President Kamala Harris filled in for him.

His bilateral meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and the White House reception for Chiefs of Mission “will be rescheduled for tomorrow,” the White House said.

The White House added that “the President will not be put under anesthesia and the 25th amendment will not be invoked.”

Biden was placed under anesthesia in 2021 while undergoing a routine colonoscopy and briefly transferred power to Harris. His last medical procedure was in February when he had a cancerous skin lesion removed from his chest.