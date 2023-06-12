Australian Bus Driver Charged After Crash Kills 10, Wounds 25

A bus driver in Australia is facing multiple charges after an accident claimed the lives of 10 people and injured 25 more in what has been called the country’s deadliest road accident in 30 years.

At approximately 11:30 p.m. June 11, guests attending a ‘fairytale wedding” at the Wandin Estate Winery in Australia’s wine country were heading back to their accomodations in a nearby town when the bus they were riding in rolled over on a roundabout, The Associated Press (AP) reported. Witnesses at the scene reported that visibility was very poor due to heavy fog.

A witness, identified only as Alison, stated the fog was so thick she could not see the colors of the flashing lights of police cars, ambulances and fire trucks responding to the scene. “The fog was terrible. You could barely see in front of you,” she stated, according to The AP.

To the loved ones of those we’ve lost in such horrific circumstances: Australia wraps its arms around you and all of our hopes and prayers are with you on this tragic day. pic.twitter.com/zRbLe2dgnj — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) June 12, 2023



While investigators are still trying to determine what caused the bus to roll over onto it side, the 58-year-old bus driver Brett Button was arrested and required to undergo mandatory drug testing, Reuters reported. Police Assistant Commissioner Tracy Chapman would not detail the allegations leading to Button’s arrest, but told reporters there was “sufficient information” to establish that Button would be charged over the deadly incident, NBC News reported.

Police Commissioner Karen Webb added that the investigation will also determine whether or not the passengers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the rollover, the outlet stated.

The tragic incident is Australia’s deadliest road accident since 1994 when a bus skidded off a road near Brisbane and down a steep embankment, killing 12 people and injuring 38, The AP reported. (RELATED: Bees Kills Mother, Young Daughter After Bus Falls Into Nicaraguan Ravine: REPORT)

“All Australians waking up to tragic news from the Hunter send our deepest sympathies to the loved ones of those killed in this horrific bus tragedy. For a day of joy to end in such devastating loss is cruel indeed. Our thoughts are also with those who have been injured,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese tweeted in response to the news.

Button has been in custody since Sunday night and will be due in court Tuesday to face multiple charges of dangerous and negligent driving, The AP reported.