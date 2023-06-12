‘Am I An A*shole?’: Famous Actress Reveals She Has Never Faked An Orgasm

Famous actress Rachel Bilson spiced things up on Monday’s episode of her “Broad Ideas” podcast by telling fans she has never faked an orgasm her life.

Her acting skills are on point, but they’re not on display in the bedroom. Bilson told fans she refuses to put on a show by faking orgasms if the sex isn’t good. “Am I an asshole?” she asked on the podcast. “I start to go into that people-pleasing thing. Like, am I just a dick because I never gave [my partners] that?” she asked.

The 41-year-old continued the conversation by reflecting on the first orgasm she ever had with a partner, and told listeners she was in her 20s at the time, and got off from “touching.”

The star wasn’t shy about talking about her sex life. She also revealed what it was like for her to experiment with her own body until she could establish what worked for her. (RELATED: ‘I Didn’t Even Have A Chance’: Famous Actress Reveals The ‘Candid’ Comment Which Got Her Fired)

“Mostly it was about me and my body and being comfortable and figuring out position and whatnot,” the “Hart of Dixie” star said. “It was so interesting because now I can with different partners. It’s learning your body.”

