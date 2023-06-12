Catholic Hospitals Are Performing Transgender Surgeries And Abortions: REPORT

Hospitals in the Dignity Health network have received “top marks” from the Human Rights Campaign’s (HRC) Healthcare Equality Index. Thirteen hospitals in that network have received high markings on the index by providing funding for employees’ cross-sex hormones and sex-change surgeries. Employee health benefits also cover abortifacients and elective sterilizations, according to documents.

“While these facilities are not ‘Catholic,’ they are nonetheless all members of CommonSpirit and fall under the sponsorship of the Catholic Health Care Federation, which receives its approbation from the Vatican,” the report notes.

Our mission has always been to provide compassionate, inclusive care to all. That’s why we’re proud to stand with our LGBTQ+ patients. Safe, welcoming care shouldn’t be hard to find—and here, you’ll always be welcome. #PrideMonth #Hellohumankindness pic.twitter.com/Now6HQGCp3 — CommonSpirit Health (@commonspirit) June 2, 2023

Common Spirit has also praised the work of Saint Francis Memorial Hospital Gender Institute, a member of the network, in funding “health care delivery to transgender and gender non-conforming patients.” Saint Francis has been performing transgender surgeries as early as 1966 and now has a surgical robot that performs transgender surgeries, per the report. In 2021, the hospital received an award for the “number of [transgender] surgeries performed at the hospital.” The hospital’s website confirms that it performs, “full or modified procedures traditionally referred to as ‘transfeminine’ or ‘transmasculine.'”

Dignity Health noted in a statement that mastectomy, breast augmentation, orchiectomy and hysterectomy are available at many locations in the network, and that referrals will be offered at hospitals that do not provide these procedures.

Another hospital in the network, Virginia Mason Medical Center, provides abortions via medicine and surgery, and abortion referrals. At least seven other hospitals provide vasectomies and birth control including, “intrauterine devices, pills, rings, patches, implants, etc.” Catholic teaching condemns all forms of artificial birth control.