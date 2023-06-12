‘Beyond Anything I’ve Seen’: CNN Legal Analyst Tears Into DOJ For Spending 5 Years On Hunter Biden Case

CNN’s legal analyst Elie Honig criticized the Department of Justice (DOJ) Monday for taking five years to investigate Hunter Biden.

Hunter Biden has been under investigation since 2018 for alleged tax fraud and financial crimes, including lying on a federal firearm application. The panel on “CNN This Morning” began by discussing a New York Post headline that said, “What About The Biden’s?”

CNN political correspondent Sara Murray was asked whether it was a fair comparison.

“I don’t think we are talking about an apples-to-apples comparison here,” Sara Murray said. “No, it’s not a fair analogy in that nobody in these cases has been stashing hundreds of documents with classified markings in a bathroom and then refusing to return them to the federal government when prosecutors say ‘return this, we’re subpoenaing you, we’re searching you, we’re serious, return this.’ I do think it is a fair question to say, you know, what are you guys going to do about the Hunter Biden investigation. This has been going on for a while.”

“Sara makes a great point about the Hunter Biden investigation at DOJ,” Honig said. “This is preposterous!” (RELATED: IRS Whistleblower Alleges ‘Conflicts Of Interest’ In Biden DOJ’s Investigation Of Hunter)

WATCH:

“This has been pending, according to our reporting at CNN, since 2018, five years! And this, by the way, this investigation is not the laptop. This investigation is a tax issue. Did Hunter Biden declare his income and a sort of obscure gun law, did he possess a gun while he was addicted to drugs, which you’re not allowed to do under federal law? Did he lie about that?”

“But five years, I mean, that’s a five-week investigation,” Honig continued. “Somebody, and this spans the Trump administration and the Biden administration, someone’s got to make a call on this case. I don’t know what is going on, but it’s beyond anything I’ve seen before.”

Honig finished his point by saying, “Make a call!”

Federal agents on the case believed they had enough evidence to charge Hunter back in October, according to a report from The Washington Post (WaPo). U.S. Attorney David Weiss, a holdover from the Trump administration, is conducting the investigation and would be the deciding individual as to whether charges should be brought or not, according to WaPo.