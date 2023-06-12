REPORT: Police Say Woman Was Shot Around 11 Times In Head, Torso And Legs And Still Survived

A woman in Florida survived after being shot around 11 times early Sunday morning, police say.

She left the house after allegedly being shot by a family member, went to a neighbor’s house and the neighbor called 911, Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) Chief Deputy Paul Halle said at a press conference the same day. The unnamed victim had been shot “numerous times,” primarily in the torso, head and legs.

The woman was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive, Halle said. PCSO later discovered the shooting suspect dead with a single self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head in the same house as the shooting purportedly took place. Authorities have since identified him as Wayne Lovell Dew, 65, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

There had been an argument prior to the shooting, according to Halle. (RELATED: Milwaukee Police Officer And Suspect Shot And Killed In Confrontation)

While officers estimate the woman was shot “about 11” times, Halle noted one gunshot can create two holes, so it is not clear exactly many shots were fired.

Deputies attempted to communicate with the alleged suspect, who was still believed to be inside the house after the shooting, according to the press release. He did not surrender.

“After nearly 7 hours, specialized equipment and tactics were utilized and the suspect was located inside the residence with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene,” the press release reads.

“It’s amazing, you think of somebody who’s been shot that many times, that is still able to walk out of her house, walk across the street to a neighbor and tell them what happened,” Halle said.