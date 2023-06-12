Mass Shooting In Maryland Home Leaves Three Dead, Three Wounded

A Sunday night shooting at a private home in Maryland left three people dead and three others wounded, according to police.

Police in Annapolis responded to reports of a shooting at approximately 8 p.m. June 11 stemming from what Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson called an “interpersonal dispute” and not a “random act of violence,” NPR reported. Though the victims appeared to know one another, Jackson declined to tell reporters what the relationship was between the victims and the suspect, who was taken into custody, the outlet stated.

Three of the victims “died outside” of the home, according to Jackson, while the three injured victims were transported to local hospitals and shock trauma units for their injuries, WTOP News reported. The victims ranged in age from 20 to approximately 50 years and all were males, the outlet reported.

“Tonight was an example of, yet again, senseless violence. People trying to resolve issues with guns. It is just the most ridiculous thing that we can do as a society,” said Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley at a news conference regarding the incident, according to WTOP news. “We are saddened for the families, saddened for Annapolis that they have to deal with things like this.” (RELATED: Funeral Company Owner Allegedly Shoots Two At Funeral, Including Pallbearer)

Police have stated that though a suspect is in custody, the investigation into the incident is “fluid and ongoing.”

“We’re still trying to determine everything that occurred. We’re still piecing it together. We have a lot more work to do,” Jackson said, according to NPR.