Police Arrest Florida Woman On Manslaughter Charges After Deadly Neighborhood Dispute

A Florida woman who allegedly opened fire on her neighbor after a years-long feud was arrested on manslaughter charges June 6, according to authorities.

Susan Lorincz, 58, was arrested by officials with the Marion County Sheriff’s office on charges of manslaughter after the Friday shooting death of 35-year-old Ajike Owens, a mother of four, CBS News reported.

The shooting reportedly occurred after a culmination of feuds between the two neighbors, with Lorincz allegedly taking issue with Owens’ children playing close to her home. Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods confirmed that law enforcement had answered multiple phone calls concerning the alleged ongoing feud between the neighbors since 2021.



On June 2, a neighbor allegedly overheard Lorincz yelling at the children before she reportedly threw a roller skate at them, striking Owens’ 10-year-old son on the toe, CBS reported. When the boy and his 12-year-old brother approached Lorenz’s door to speak to her about the alleged injury, she opened her door and swung an umbrella at them, according to the outlet. When Owens learned of what purportedly occurred, she reportedly made her way to Lorincz’s home and demanded the woman come outside. Instead, Lorincz allegedly fired one gun shot through her door, striking Owens in the chest and ultimately killing her, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Homeowner Allegedly Shoots 16-Year-Old Who Approached Wrong Home, Sparking Mass Protests)

Protestors demanded the immediate arrest of Lorincz in the aftermath of the shooting. Marion County Police, however, were first required to establish whether or not Lorincz had acted in self-defense due to Florida’s “Stand Your Ground” laws, Woods announced in a video statement posted on Facebook.

“My detectives cannot complete an investigation without getting all sides of a story,” Woods said, adding that on the night of the incident, police only had Lorincz’s statements of self-defense to go on while Owens’ story had to be obtained through evidence.

Lorincz faces up to 30 years in prison in convicted.