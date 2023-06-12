‘One Of The Worst Videos’: Police Looking For Florida Abuser Who Dragged Dog From Back Of Truck

Video showed a Florida resident abusing his dog by dragging him from the back of his truck, according to NBC News.

The video, recorded by a local witness on June 8, showed a driver driving a reddish-haired dog from the back of his truck from Lake Worth Avenue to Durant Street for half a mile. Authorities found traces of blood and paw print blood stains all over the road, according to NBC News.

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) deputies began an animal cruelty investigation into the suspect. The Charlotte County Animal Control also asked for the help of anyone who could give further information on the incident. (RELATED: Virginia Man Faces Felony For Shooting And Hanging Dog In Yard)

Division Manager at Charlotte County Animal Control Brian Jones states this is the worst case of animal abuse that he has ever witnessed in 25 years of experience, the outlet reported.

🚨 Charlotte County Super Sleuths, we need your help! Can you identify this truck or individual? 🕵️‍♂️ The pictured truck is being sought by Charlotte County Animal Control for an animal cruelty case involving a reddish brown colored dog that occurred on June 8. pic.twitter.com/Rxdo8XsCrF — Charlotte County, Florida (@CharlotteCoFL) June 9, 2023

“It is one of the worst videos that’s ever been that I’ve had the displeasure of viewing in 25 years in this department and really anytime you drag an animal from a vehicle it is a horrendous act and this person really has some explaining to do,” said Jones.

Cyndi Hinchey is a resident who lives on the road where the incident happened and saw the whole scene through her security camera.

“He was dragging his dog or someone’s dog, I don’t know whose it was but he was dragging them down the street,” Hinchey said. “There’s a pile of blood where the dog, where he was confronted by the neighbors and he got out of the vehicle and grabbed the dog and used some profanities and threw the dog in the back of his truck and drove off.”

Charlotte County Public Safety wrote on Facebook post stating they found the suspect’s truck, a 2014-2019 Gray Ford F150 STX.