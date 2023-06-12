The Left’s Reaction To Pat Robertson’s Death Reveals Their Visceral Hatred Of Christians

Pat Robertson, the televangelist known for founding the Christian Broadcast Network and for his involvement in Republican politics, died Thursday at the age of 93. As is now custom with the death of a prominent conservative, the left took absolute joy in the news of his passing.

Of course, the corporate media took the opportunity to run obituaries that reduced Robertson’s life’s work to simple bigotry. Twitter users slammed him as well, quickly bringing his name into the platform’s top trends.

What’s notable is that now ― four days later — the torrent of hate is still pouring in, if you search “Pat Robertson” on Twitter. While the usual celebrity firebrands have already moved on, your average leftist seems to have stored up a special reserve of hatred for the man. (RELATED: Pat Robertson Dead At 93)

Some users launched into long, hate-filed tirades while others just smugly celebrated their belief that Robertson was in hell. Others compared his legacy to the Unabomber, Ted Kaczynski, who died a few days later.

Pat Robertson died this morning and I just wanted to take the time to say to everyone that this piece of inhuman shit was evil. I hope hell is real because that’s where he fucking belongs. I spit on his grave. Here’s a thread 🧵 pic.twitter.com/Dw2wV74xdg — MaceAhWindu (@MaceAhWindu) June 8, 2023

The Devil will have to deal with him, Ted Kaczynski, and Pat Robertson… That’s a lot of hellfire needed! https://t.co/594yLX5ifv — Azor (@AzorInfo) June 12, 2023

After years of this type of reaction, it is clear that the left’s high virtue of tolerance only goes one way. Indeed, it is banal to even point out the hypocrisy of the “intolerant left” — they do not care. However, it is worth noting how they became this way and why it is Christians in particular that bear the brunt of their ire. (RELATED: Minnesota’s Impending Hellscape Is A ‘Blueprint’ For The Left’s National Dreams)

The American left’s original aversion to Christianity is rooted in the idea of the separation of Church and state. Oftentimes, at least in the beginning, their objections were in apparently good faith. For example, the famous Scopes Monkey Trial of 1925 sought to override a ban on teaching evolution in public schools. In hindsight, not many Americans, even those who are devoutly religious, would oppose this practice.

What the left fails to understand is that the founders’ intention with the separation and church and state was to protect the religious freedom of people to practice their faiths as they saw fit without interference from the government. It was clearly not meant to remove Christian values from the public square entirely. The latter half of the 20th century blurred the lines between these two interpretations as the left waged a legal battle against Christianity.

In Everson v. Board of Education (1947), the Supreme Court held that the separation of church and state applied not only to the federal government, but state and local governments as well. Engel v. Vitale (1962) held that requiring morning prayer in school was unconstitutional, while the Court devised the infamous Lemon test in 1971 that narrowly tailored the legitimate coordination of government and religion virtually out of existence.

All of these landmark decisions were framed by the left as a well-intended effort to make the public square neutral for everyone. But by this time, an actively hostile view of Christianity was becoming more evident in the New Left of the 1960s.

The critical view of Christianity repainted it in a revisionist light. The New Left viewed Christianity as an institution intertwined with oppressive systems, arguing that it had been used to justify discrimination, colonialism and social inequality throughout history. From this perspective, opposition to Christianity stemmed from the belief that dismantling religious structures was necessary to challenge historical injustices and alleviate oppression.

This sentiment was famously expressed in the work of the Marxist philosopher Herbert Marcuse. He coined the phrase “repressive tolerance” to argue how powerful actors in society demanded the broad application of tolerance to keep their place in the status quo. Instead, he called for a “liberating tolerance” which called for “the withdrawal of toleration” from any conservative forces in society, and the active promotion of left-wing views.

In other words, building a new utopia required tearing down the old order — those who stood in the way, particularly religious Christians, could not be tolerated.

Thus, the dirty little secret of leftism is that it never wanted to co-exist with religion. For leftists, religion has no place in politics because for them, politics is itself religion. (RELATED: Crazed NYC Professor Exposes The Real Reason The Left Is So Angry)

Christians believe in living a moral life so they can go to heaven; leftists believe in using government to build heaven on Earth. That is the ultimate goal of leftism, and it requires everyone in society to participate. All of human individualism must be subordinated to the pursuit of this goal; everyone must think and act the same, or utopia cannot be reached.

But replacing God with a secular ideology is something Christians cannot ever do. That is why the left must destroy them.