Pride Parade Activist In Bondage Gear Attacks Gay People For Adopting A ‘White Supremacy’ Narrative

A Pride Parade activist wearing bondage gear told Daily Caller interviewer Joel Gibbons that gay people are adopting a “narrative” of “white supremacy.”

Gibbons asked the activist if there is a “schism” between gay men and the transgender movement. The activist said gay men “have largely forgotten” about transgender people while assimilating into a so-called “white narrative.”

“So you’re saying the gays have gone white, that’s what you’re telling me,” Gibbons said at the 2023 Pride Parade in Washington, D.C. “There’s black guys that are gay, Latino guys that are gay. Is that the same, like … do you know what I’m saying? When I ask that?”

“There is a white, heteronormative narrative that you would have to understand systematic oppression and racial equality from. —” the activist said.

"The gays have gone white?" We found out at DC Pride that apparently the gay movement is cut from the branch of white supremacy. @JoelWGibbonsV pic.twitter.com/wwLfgRLEbz — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 12, 2023

“But what does that have to do with gay guys coming over to being anti-trans people?” Gibbons asked.

Appearing stumped, the activist thought about the question for about 10 seconds and then criticized gay men who have allegedly “assimilated” into a “white supremacy” narrative. (RELATED” Pro-Trans Activist Snags Microphone From Daily Caller Staffer’s Hand To Lecture Him On ‘Gotcha Questions’)

“For me, it’s about gay men who have assimilated into a narrative that allows them a stance when they can maintain their privilege and they can maintain safety within their own demographic. Outside of that, and the narrative I’m talking about is … I’m talking about … really what I’m saying is white supremacy and the morality that white supremacy has created for all of us in order to maintain individuality within our society, to maintain safety and privilege in our society.”

“So the gay people are doing white supremacist stuff —” Gibbons said in an attempt to clarify the person’s statement.

“I don’t think that, generally, we are aware of the morality that white supremacy has imposed on all of us. I think it requires decolonizing our minds and I think —”

“How do we decolonize our mind?” Gibbons asked.

“By educating ourselves, by having conversations,” the activist said.