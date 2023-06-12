Watch The Heart-Stopping Teaser For ‘Special Ops: Lioness,’ The Next Show From ‘Yellowstone’ Creator

Paramount released the first teaser for “Special Ops: Lioness,” Friday, the new series from “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan.

The one-minute long teaser trailer for the hotly anticipated series is so beyond heart-stopping that I had to watch it five times just to try and understand how much Sheridan managed to pack into what is clearly going to be an epic series. Featuring everyone from Morgan Freeman, Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldana, to Michael Kelly, Laysla De Oliveira and more, this is sure to be the biggest new show for 2023.

“‘Special Ops: Lioness’ is a brand new series based on a real-life program and follows Cruz Manuelos, a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine recruited to join the Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organisation from within,” according to the teaser description.

The trailer expands on this description, adding that those in the Lioness program “locate the wives and daughters of high value targets” and place an operative close to them. And then the CIA kills the target. (RELATED: ‘1923’ Star Brian Geraghty Says Taylor Sheridan ‘Tortured’ Cast During Training For Epic Show)

The series is based on a real CIA program within the U.S. military, but in true Sheridan fashion, we’ll be going far beyond the ins-and-outs of operations. Like no other writer, Sheridan has the skills to drag you into the emotional lives of the characters he creates, taking you along the full journey with them. His writing often leaves you with internal conflict, like you never really know who the good guy is, and who he isn’t.

And then there’s his insane ability to mix action with emotion-based adrenaline. Paramount clearly didn’t skimp on the budget for this series, either, as this is some of the coolest stuff I’ve ever seen on television.

You can watch the full teaser trailer here: