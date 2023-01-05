‘1923’ Star Brian Geraghty Says Taylor Sheridan ‘Tortured’ Cast During Training For Epic Show

Brian Geraghty, who plays the ranch foreman Zane Davis in the hit “Yellowstone” prequel “1923,” told E! News that preparing for the show was “torture.”

The latest prequel follows Jacob and Cara Dutton’s (Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren) ownership of the Dutton-Yellowstone Ranch in Montana exactly 100 years ago, when influenza, drought, the Depression and Prohibition plagued America. Show creator Taylor Sheridan wanted everyone to really look the part, so he put the cast through a cowboy boot camp, according to E! News.

“We were all tortured in a two-week cowboy camp,” Geraghty told the outlet. “So we got to have highs and lows together before we started, which actually was really good for bonding. We would all be terrible, and then the next day progress. We all got to be vulnerable. As adults, it’s not easy to learn a new skill.”

He noted that working with Sheridan is far from all fun and games, and that the creator is “a cowboy.” As a result, “you gotta not only ride a horse, but look like you know what you’re doing.”

The cowboy camp involved learning ride a horse at gallop, lassoing, how to use a six shooter, walking in spurs and chaps, the whole works! The training left Geraghty “very sore.” (RELATED: The Budget For ‘1923’ Will Make Your Brain Melt)

Despite the pain, Geraghty said “Obviously, it’s always intimidating the first day. You’re like, ‘How’s it going to be?’ But we kind of just fell into it. They’re just actors that care about their job.” The show airs Sunday on Paramount+.