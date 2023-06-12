‘What A Joke’: Female Tennis Legend Slams Trans Athlete’s Decisive Victory In Women’s Race

World-renowned tennis star Martina Navratilova and Olympic runner Mara Yamauchi were among a number of women on Monday criticizing Austin Killips, a transgender cyclist who won the women’s race at North Carolina’s Belgian Waffle Ride Saturday.

The race, which involved a 131-mile mountainous trek, was dominated by Killips, a biological man who crossed the finish line nearly five minutes ahead of the second-place female challenger Paige Onweller. Flavia Oliveira Parks placed third in the race finishing seven minutes and thirty seconds behind Killips. (RELATED: Americans Are More Likely To Support Protecting Women’s Sports From Trans Competition Than Two Years Ago: STUDY)

Star athletes Navratilova and Yamauchi slammed Killips’ victory on Twitter Tuesday.

“What a joke,” Navratilova tweeted.

After the race, Killips said in an interview that it was a “grueling effort.”

“It was just a grueling effort. I’m just really proud to lay it out there and get the result,” Killips said according to footage posted on Twitter. “After BC, I kind of get how things work now. Like, you really want to be up front going into those technical single-track sections and I kind of asserted myself there and was able to get a gap early,” Killips said.

Yamauchi also shared her criticisms of Killips.

“Man explains how he won a women’s cycling race. #SaveWomensSports,” Yamauchi tweeted.

Man explains how he won a women’s cycling race. #SaveWomensSports https://t.co/62NWhfgwp7 — Mara Yamauchi (@mara_yamauchi) June 11, 2023

Killips first received national attention after becoming the first transgender woman to win a Union Cycliste Internationale stage race. Killips’ UCI victory led to a review of the competition’s rules regarding transgender athletes being allowed to participate in races.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.