Video Shows Trans Influencer Going Topless On White House Lawn At Biden Pride Month Celebration

Transgender influencer Rose Montoya sparked discussion online Monday after posting a video showing his bare chest at the White House’s Pride Month celebration.

A TikTok video showed the influencer meeting First Lady Jill Biden and later shaking hands with President Joe Biden, while gleefully sharing a pro-transgender message to the camera. (RELATED: Churches Embrace Pride Month With Drag Queen Story Hour, Queer Proms And Gay Concerts)

“Trans rights are human rights!” Montoya said to the camera.

The following clip showed Montoya standing in front of the White House without a top on, fondling his chest next to two topless transgender men with what appear to be mastectomy scars. The top portion of Montoya’s dress was unzipped and can be seen hanging over the influencer’s waist.

“Are we topless at the White House?” the individual recording asked.

At last decency has been returned to the White House. pic.twitter.com/OhfkkOK1UL — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) June 12, 2023

Successive clips show Montoya making a series of suggestive poses in front of the White House.

The video was met with sharp criticism from conservatives online.

“GRAPHIC: Trans TikTok ‘influencer’ Rose Montoya, posed topless at Biden’s White House Pride celebration. Next to him is a biological female, also topless, who had her breasts surgically removed,” Turning Point USA CEO Charlie Kirk tweeted.

“The adults are back in charge! This is a GOP campaign ad for the Fall of 2024. If you think this is going to play well in Georgia, Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin and Iowa, you are delusional,” National Review contributor Pradheep J. Shanker tweeted.

Biden hosted a Pride Month celebration on the White House lawn on Saturday. The event was intended to show solidarity with gay and transgender people, who the White House alleges are under attack from conservative state legislatures.