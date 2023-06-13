Bud Light’s Parent Company Owns A Bunch Of Your Favorite Beers

Bud Light parent company Anheuser-Busch InBev owns numerous well-known beer brands caught in the crossfire of the ongoing Bud Light boycott.

Anheuser-Busch owns popular beer brands such as Budweiser, Michelob Ultra, Stella Artois, Busch Light and Natural Light, its website shows.

My latest: The Bud Light boycott shows no signs of stopping two months after Dylan Mulvaney’s infamous ad campaign, according to new sales data @DailyCaller https://t.co/qJge9Qm7DF — James Lynch (@jameslynch32) June 13, 2023

The company’s craft beer lineup consists of 10 Barrel Brewing, Blue Point, Breckenridge Brewery, Cisco Brewers, Devils Backbone, Elysian Brewing, Four Peaks Brewing, Golden Road, Goose Island, Karbach, Omission, Red Hook, Square Mile Cider, Veza Sur, Virtue Cider, Wicked Weed, Widmer Brothers and Wynwood, according to the site. (RELATED: Bud Light Boycott Shows No Signs Of Stopping After Two Months, Sales Data Shows)

Additional beer brands owned by Anheuser-Busch include Estrella Jalisco, Landshark Lager, Presidente, Hoegaarden, Shock Top, Kona Big Wave, Bass Pale Ale, Beck’s, Hurricane High Gravity, King Cobra, Kirin, Kokanee, Leffe, Montejo, O’Douls, Redbridge, Rolling Rock, St. Pauli Girl, Spaten and Ziegenbock.

The conglomerate owns the international rights to Modelo Especial and Corona, but it does not own the U.S. rights to either brand because of a 2013 antitrust intervention by the Justice Department.

Anheuser-Busch’s other beer brands have been affected by the ongoing Bud Light boycott and the resulting drop in sales. Sales of Bud Light plunged 24.4% in the week ending June 3 and 24.6% in the four weeks ending June 3, according to Nielsen IQ sales data provided to the Daily Caller by Bump Williams Consulting.

Budweiser sales dropped 7.8% in the week ending June 3 and 9.2% in the four weeks ending June 3, the data shows. The data reflects the dollar sales for all U.S. brands compared to the same time in 2022. (RELATED: Some Beer Distributors Believe Bud Light Boycott Could Be Permanent, Surveys Say)

For those keeping score at home, I published a list of the biggest brands conservatives are boycotting right now @DailyCaller Expect the list to keep growing with all of the LGBT activism happening in June: https://t.co/95EsH97w9U — James Lynch (@jameslynch32) May 31, 2023

Sales of Stella Artois dropped by 3% and sales of Busch Light fell by 0.8% in the week ending June 3, according to the data. Natural Light sales went down by 1% and Michelob Ultra sales were virtually unchanged compared to the same time in 2022.

Rival beer brands Miller Lite, Coors Light, Yuengling and Pabst Blue Ribbon have all seen sales increase as a result of the Bud Light boycott. Sales of Coors Light and Miller Lite went up 24.4% and 21.4%, respectively, in the four weeks ending June 3, with similar numbers for the single week ending June 3.

Yuengling sales spiked 32.7% and Yuengling Light was up 67.2% in the four weeks ending June 3, as both brands saw parallel spikes in the single week ending June 3. Pabst Blue Ribbon increased 24.1% in the four weeks ending June 3 and 26.8% in the single week, sales data shows.

Modelo sales grew by 12.2% in the week ending June 3 and 10.2% in the four weeks ending June 3, causing Modelo to surpass Bud Light as America’s top-selling beer. Corona Light sales were up 2.5% in the latest four weeks ending June 3 and 2.7% in the single week ending June 3 compared to the same periods in 2022.

The Bud Light boycott began in April after transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney posted videos on social media promoting the brand in a new partnership. The boycott intensified when viral video footage surfaced of Bud Light marketing executive Alissa Heinerscheid trashing the brand’s “fratty” and “out of touch” customer base. Heinerscheid and another marketing executive took leaves of absence in late April amid the Mulvaney fallout. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Leaked Social Media Pics From Bud Light Ad Exec Who Slammed ‘Fratty’ Culture Seem Pretty Fratty)

Anheuser-Busch CEO Michel Doukeris addressed the Mulvaney situation in an early May earnings call. “We need to clarify the facts that this was one camp, one influencer, one post and not a campaign,” he said. “We will continue to learn, meet the moment in time, all be stronger and we work tirelessly to do what we do best: Bring people together over a beer and creating a future of more cheers.”