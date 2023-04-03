Bud Light Breaks Silence On Partnership With Dylan Mulvaney

Bud Light parent company Anheuser-Busch issued a statement Monday defending the brand’s partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Mulvaney, a biological male who identifies as transgender, posted several videos on Saturday advertising Bud Light after the company sent Mulvaney packs of beer, including a customized can with Mulvaney’s face on it, to celebrate one year since Mulvaney’s transition. (RELATED: University Shells Out More Than $26,000 To Host Trans Activist)

“Anheuser-Busch works with hundreds of influencers across our brands as one of many ways to authentically connect with audiences across various demographics and passion points. From time to time, we produce unique commemorative cans for fans and for brand influencers, like Dylan Mulvaney. This commemorative can was a gift to celebrate a personal milestone and is not for sale to the general public,” an Anheuser-Busch spokesperson told Fox News.

Mulvaney posted an video to Instagram with the hashtag “budlightpartner,” and a later post showed Mulvaney drinking Bud Light in a bathtub. The videos immediately sparked backlash from conservatives on social media who argued Bud Light was disrespecting its customer base by promoting transgender ideology.

The transgender influencer was celebrating “365 days of girlhood” and called the partnership “my most prized possession” in a social media post. Other brands such as Ulta Beauty, Instacart, Kate Spade and Crest have entered similar partnerships with Mulvaney, who boasts 10.8 million followers on TikTok and 1.7 million on Instagram.