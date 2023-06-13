Ex-High School Choir Teacher Who Taught Famous Musician Pink Sentenced For Assaulting, Secretly Recording Students

The former Central Bucks West High School choir teacher who taught famous rock star singer Pink was arrested Tuesday for indecent misconduct with his former students, according to the Pennsylvania District Attorney’s website.

Joseph Ohrt, 58, was sentenced Monday to two-and-a-half to five years in state prison for sexually assaulting two former students and recording a video of a third former pupil while he got undressed, according to a press release from the Bucks County District Attorney’s (DA) Office.

Ohrt did not defend himself in October 2022 against the accusations of indecent assault, corruption of minors, invasion of privacy and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, the press release reads. (RELATED: Inspector Report Found Hundreds Of Chicago Teachers Allegedly Sexually Groomed, Raped Students)

The former students offered statements in front of the court before Ohrt received his sentence. “You not only invaded my privacy, but you invaded my entire being,” one said, according to the DA’s office.

Common Pleas Judge Jeffrey L. Finley reprimanded Ohrt for the consequences his actions will have on his victims, according to the press release. One of the former students allegedly requested Finley hand Ohrt the maximum sentence.

“You don’t care about anybody but yourself,” Finley said to Ohrt, according to the press release.

Ohrt was also sentenced to five years of probation and ordered to keep up with his sexual offender’s treatment, take part in a mental health evaluation and register as a sex offender for the next 15 years, the DA’s office continued.

The case began in February 2022, when investigators discovered Ohrt had captured video footage of a former male student without that student’s consent, according to the press release.

Ohrt taught Pink, whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore Hart, when she was a student at Central Bucks West in the 90s, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.