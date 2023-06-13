EXCLUSIVE: Freedom Caucus State Legislators Hold Town Hall With DeSantis

The State Freedom Caucus Network, an organization expanding the Freedom Caucus into state capitals, held a town hall Monday with Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and over 100 legislators from the 11 states in their network to discuss the governor’s 2024 presidential bid.

DeSantis spoke at the group’s first event as part of a series of town halls the State Freedom Caucus Network plans on doing with all of the Republican presidential candidates. DeSantis is a founding member of the House Freedom Caucus (HFC) and is now courting Freedom Caucus members in the states.

The State Freedom Caucus Network was founded in 2021 by Andy Roth and Justin Ouimette to replicate the HFC in the states and has access to the GOP presidential candidates. (RELATED: Ron DeSantis Officially Launches 2024 Presidential Bid)

“The State Freedom Caucus Network is becoming a powerful force in state politics and Republican presidential candidates recognize that by seeking out the support of the 120+ state lawmakers in our Network. Our members are critical to the success of the nation’s strong conservative base and our next President,” State Freedom Caucus Network President Andy Roth told the Caller. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: DeSantis Picks Up Four More New Hampshire State Rep Endorsements)

“We thank Governor DeSantis for joining us and look forward to future town halls with the other candidates in the GOP field,” Roth added.

The Daily Caller contacted DeSantis’ campaign about the town hall to which they did not immediately respond.